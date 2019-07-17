Work underway on new medical centre in St Leonards

Work is underway to build a new health centre and pharmacy in St Leonards.

Proposals for the three-storey medical centre were approved on February 14, 2019, with building work beginning this month.

An architect's impression of the proposed centre. Picture from Brock Carmichael Architects SUS-181023-092610001

The new centre is being built on the site of the old West St Leonards Primary School, on Bexhill Road.

It will include a multi-practice GP surgery and pharmacy, as well as parking for 53 vehicles and bicycles.

According to planning documents, the new medical centre will cater for up to 20,000 patients and will be a ‘modern health hub for the wider area’.

In a report by the planning services manager, it says: “This application follows the closure of two surgeries (South Saxon and Essenden Road). In addition, Carisbrooke Surgery suffered fire damage in 2013 and is now located at Falaise Road.

“The surgery is located in a portable cabin, and the lease for these has not been renewed, and only temporary planning permission granted, as to do otherwise may conflict with the comprehensive redevelopment associated with the White Rock Action Plan. Therefore it is clear that a new site is required for a surgery and the site subject of this application has been selected.”

According to a design and access statement by Brock Carmichael Architects on behalf of the applicant SLMP Ltd, Carisbrooke Surgery will move into the new medical centre once built, as will Silver Springs Medical Practice. The statement said current patients of Silver Springs will be split geographically between the new facility and the existing High Glades practice.

In deciding to grant full planning permission to the application, the planning services manager continued: “The development is considered to provide an essential GP and health care service for the community while retaining the community use in the form of the community centre, which will benefit from the formalised car and bicycle parking in compliance with Hastings Local Plan Policy HC3. Flood risk from all sources is considered to not increase should permission be granted and a reasonable level of off street parking is proposed, with on street parking available in the area.

“Furthermore, the site is in a highly sustainable area in terms of public transport to the site with patients likely to walk to the facility.”

For more information, search for planning application HS/FA/18/00848 on the Hastings Borough Council website.