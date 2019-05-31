Woman with terminal brain cancer hopes to find Hastings sister

A woman with brain cancer has made an appeal to find her sister who may be in Hastings.

Elizabeth Joyce Cooper, 59, has not seen her sister Dawn Thomas since 2000 when she was living in Hastings.

After Elizabeth was given six to nine months left to live due to terminal brain cancer, her son Craig Cooper made an appeal to find his aunt who is believed to be about 55 or 56.

The 36-year-old from Maidstone said: “We are trying to find Dawn.

“My mum lives in a care home in Ashford but the last time my mum knew of Dawn she was living in Hastings.

“We are trying to find her because my mum only has six to nine months left to live.”

If you are able to help, contact Craig by calling 07544 962685 or emailing craigcooper8283@outook.com.

