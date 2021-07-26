Woman dies after being pulled from the sea at St Leonards
A woman has died in hospital after being pulled from the sea at St Leonards, police have confirmed.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:53 pm
The woman was pulled from the water after being reported to be in difficulty on Friday night (July 23), police said.
She was given first aid on the beach and taken to hospital.
Sadly, she died there early on Saturday morning (July 24), a police spokesman confirmed.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed,” a spokesman for Sussex Police added.