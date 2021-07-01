WIN free tickets to fun-packed children’s summer camp at Knockhatch
To celebrate the upcoming Summer Holiday Camp, Knockhatch Adventure Park is running an art competition to win free tickets, with a total giveaway value of nearly £500!
Following the successful trial day run by Sportitude last half term, Knockhatch is inviting children aged seven-14 to take part in the Art Equals Adventure competition. First prize is six free tickets to summer camp, second prize is four free tickets and third prize is two free tickets.
Simply upload your child’s drawing/painting of themselves playing their favourite sport or being in the circus to the Sportitude Holiday Camps and Clubs’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sportitude-Holiday-Camps-and-Clubs-101697928790674/
The Summer Camp offers a unique, day-long multi-activity experience. The mornings start off with playing field games such as football, cricket and rounders. Next the class heads into the big top to try out circus skills. After lunch, children spend the afternoon in Knockhatch Adventure Park visiting as many attractions as possible.
The winning entries will be decided Sunday, July 11 by a panel of the Knockhatch staff and announced on the Facebook page, Sportitude Holiday Camps and Clubs.
Terms and conditions apply. In addition to full terms and conditions stated on the booking page, free tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or vouchers. Free tickets can only be used on selected days and not in conjunction with any other offers. For details visit Knockhatch.com/holidaycamp