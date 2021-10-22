Will 20 flats be built on site of old nightclub in George Street, Hastings Old Town?

The buildings in George Street, Hastings Old Town, are being sold with a guide price of £750,000, and have already attracted a lot of interest from property developers across the country.

Architects have drawn up redevelopment plans for 20 new flats on the site - 14 one-bed flats and six two-bed flats. Several of the apartments would have sea views.

It would involve demolishing the arcade and replacing it with a new building with two extra storeys.

Architect plans of how new flats might look in George Street, Hastings. Picture by Twelve Architects & Masterplanners SUS-211022-093929001

But the buyer would have to get permission from Hastings Borough Council to convert the building from commercial to residential use - and would run the risk that the proposed new flats would be turned down.

The buyer might equally decide to keep the premises as an amusement arcade, or convert them into a new business.

The site currently comprises of an amusement arcade in an early 20th century building at 39-40 George Street, and a 19th century, Grade II-listed building at 41 George Street. Under the plans, the listed building would be retained and refurbished.

The buildings, totalling an area of over 14,000 square feet, are mainly two storey. At one stage there was a nightclub on the first floor level.

Steve Berrett, a director of selling agents Vail Williams, held the first viewings at the site this morning.

“We’ve literally just launched it and we’ve had a really, really good response in the last four or five days,” he said. “We expect it to go in excess of the guide price. The development market’s competitive obviously, particularly being on the south coast as well. There’s obviously demand from further north, so we think it’s going to be quite competitive.”

He added: “The buyer would buy it as it is, and it would give them the flexibility to approach it how they wish. If they want to convert what’s already there, or if they want to run more of a commercial-led scheme then that’s down to them.

“Or alternately, as per the plans, as a residential-led development. The market’s strong for residential obviously being on the coast and central sea views etc.”

He said the strong demand for housing in Hastings would be a “big tick” in getting planning permission for the 20 new flats.

But he said the council would have to balance its housing targets need with the site’s location and listed building status.

He believes it would cost the buyer “several million pounds” to build the new flats.