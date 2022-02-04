Who saw the amazing sky over Hastings and Rother this week?

People were treated to a dazzling sunset on Tuesday with a cats cradle of colourful criss-crossing contrail clouds.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:56 am
Picture by Tim Lewin SUS-220402-103905001

A number of talented local photographers managed to capture the rare sight, which only lasted for a brief time. Contrails, or vapor trails, are line-shaped clouds produced by aircraft engine exhaust or changes in air pressure.

Contrail sky by Brian Bailey SUS-220402-104534001
Picture by Leila Battison-Jewitt SUS-220402-103834001
Picture by Lauren Lamb SUS-220402-103855001
Picture by Andrew Hemsley SUS-220402-103916001
Hastings