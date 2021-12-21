Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-101248001

Who remembers this big night in 2016 when hundreds gathered at Priory Meadow in Hastings to watch Father Christmas switch on the lights?

Were you there when Priory Meadow shopping centre staged one of its biggest Christmas events ever back in 2016?

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:41 am

Hundreds of local people braved a rainy night to pack into the square to watch Father Christmas switch on the lights. He was joined by stars from the White Rock Theatre panto Peter Pan, while bands and talented young performers entertained on a big stage.

1.

Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-100817001

Photo Sales

2.

Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-101236001

Photo Sales

3.

Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-101016001

Photo Sales

4.

Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-101224001

Photo Sales
HastingsHundreds
Next Page
Page 1 of 6