Who remembers this area of Queens Road in Hastings before Morrisons was built?
Local historian Steve Peak has thrown a fascinating spotlight on how part of Queens Road used to look.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:25 pm
This section of Queens Road was formerly known as St Andrews after the church which was eventually demolished. Where the impressive church once stood is know the Morrisons petrol station.
In front of where the Morrisons car park now stands there was the South Eastern Gas Board building with its clock tower. Behind that were huge round gas holders.
The picture Steve shared, taken in late 1959, also clearly shows the old tram line poles along Queens Road.
Have you read? The Hastings area that has lost all seven of its pubs
Have you read? Remembering when George Street was heavy with traffic