When and where you can park for free in Hastings before Christmas

Hastings Borough Council will once again be offering free parking in off-street car parks every Thursday evening before Christmas.

Christmas shoppers will be able to park for free in the evenings of December 5, 12 and 19. The charge will be lifted from 4pm until the following morning, when charges will resume as usual. Parking will also be free all day on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Hastings Borough Council’s parking services manager said: “We hope that the free parking will encourage more people into Hastings to do their Christmas shopping, and see the great things our local businesses have to offer. We love to see our town busy and thriving over the Christmas period and this free parking should help us see this once again this year.”

Pay and display machines will not be covered, according to the council, but stickers on each machine will show the dates and times when charges do not apply.

The Hastings Borough Council car parks include Carlisle Parade, Castle Hill, Cornwallis Street, Crystal Square, Grosvenor Gardens, Marina, Pelham, Priory Street, Rock a Nore, St Margarets, The Bourne pay and display and Pier underground.

This does not apply in the Falaise Hall, Falaise Road and Summerfields car parks.