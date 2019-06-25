Weather picking up in Hastings and Rother following overnight thunder storms

It is looking to be a dry day in our area following the torrential rain and thunder storms overnight, but it will continue to be sultry and humid.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected with temperatures around 19 - 21 degrees, winds will be light and feel warm.

Sunny and hot weather is expected as we head toward the weekend with the warmest days looking like Friday and Saturday.

See also: MP Amber Rudd is supporting the campaign to keep Jack in the Green on the May Monday bank holiday

See also: Popular Hastings beach-front cafe opens under new management