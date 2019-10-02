Weather: Hastings and Rother set to avoid the full brunt of Hurricane Lorenzo

Met Office forecasts suggest that our area will avoid the worse when Hurricane Lorenzo hits Britain on Thursday or Friday.

Currently to the southwest of the Azores, Lorenzo is the strongest hurricane to have been recorded so far east in the Atlantic. Lorenzo is expected to maintain Category 2 (105mph) winds as it passes close to the Azores today, before transitioning into a deep low pressure system as it follows a north-easterly track towards the UK and Ireland.

But current predictions for Hastings and Rother on Thursday and Friday show only cloud and the odd outbreak of rain with no strong winds.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Suri said: “There has been considerable uncertainty over the potential track of Lorenzo after it passes The Azores. However we are now increasingly confident the remnants of Lorenzo will move towards the UK, bringing a spell of wet and very windy weather to western parts on Thursday and Friday.

“At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday. Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the UK through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.

“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area.”

Meanwhile today locally we can enjoy a spell of autumn sunshine after three rainy and unsettled days. But the air will feel cooler under brisk north-easterly winds. Most areas remaining dry and largely clear this evening and tonight, though it will remain cold.

