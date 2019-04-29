Warming up after a chilly start today in Hastings and Rother

After a rather chilly start this morning it should be getting warmer as the day goes on in Hastings and Rother.

The average temperature will be 11 degrees, feeling more like ten degrees and winds will be light.

Tonight ill be remaining dry with clear spells and light winds overnight. However some patchy fog may develop during the night. Some rural areas may see a grass frost. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday is predicted to be dry and warm with sunny spells after another chilly start. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

