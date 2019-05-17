‘Vulnerable’ Hastings man is missing from his home

Police are concered for a ‘vulnerable’ Hastings man who is missing from his home.

Martin Davey, 50, was last seen in the town around 12.45pm today (Friday, May 17), police said.

Martin Davey is missing from Hastings. Photo: Sussex Police

He is described by police as white with a tanned complexion, about 6t, of stocky build and with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, jeans and boots, according to police.

Police are advising anyone who sees him not to approach him, ‘as he can be volatile’, but to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 595 of 17/05.

