Volunteers help clean up the Old Town after carnival celebrations

A small but enthusiastic team of local people and children in fancy dress took part in a charity litter pick in the Old Town area on the afternoon of Monday August 12 after the Carnival celebrations at the weekend.

It was the latest in a series of fancy dress litter picks organised by the Deputy Mayor.

The ‘Team up to Clean Up’ was headed by Deputy Mayor James Bacon and was joined by Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden.

The clean up was halted for half an hour as the heavens opened up drenching everyone with a torrential downpour.

After the rain stopped the Mayor had to leave to carry on with his Mayoral duties and the group carried on with the litter pick. At the end of the littler pick they were surprised at how many black bags were filled.

