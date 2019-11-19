Volunteering could help give a homeless or lonely person in Hastings and Rother a happy Christmas

The Surviving Christmas charity is appealing for volunteers to help them make Christmas special for people in need in Hastings and Rother.

Dozens of homeless, lonely and vulnerable people got to enjoy a warm and festive Christmas Day last year thanks to a team of volunteers who welcomed then at the Salvation Army Hall in Hastings.

Trustee Megan Skinner said: “The annual Surviving Christmas campaign is in full flow and we are looking for volunteers for all roles over the Christmas period.

“Our newly designed website at www.survivingchristmas.co.uk has all the information you need to learn more about the charity, make a donation or sign up as a volunteer.

“The online booking system will guide you to all dates and roles and the charity would welcome your support.

“We are looking for volunteers to help with Supermarket Collections during December in three different supermarkets, Hamper Packing / Deliveries between 16th and 21st December 2019 and the 2-day event between 23rd and 27th December 2019 including preparation and clearing up. Please sign up for an appropriate role if you are interested in supporting our charity this year.

“We have an Evening set up for new volunteers to learn more about the charity on Thursday November 28 at 6.30pm at the Salvation Army Hall in St Andrews Square, Hastings.

“We look forward to hearing from you whether online or on 28th and appreciate all help offered.”

