Hastings Week 2021: Tractor & Fish 'n' Chip Run. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-211014-082302001

Vintage tractors roll into town for Hastings Week

Tractors turned heads when lined up on the Stade on Wednesday evening to take part in the Hastings Week celebrations.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:32 pm

A group of onlookers gathered to welcome the tractors and their drivers who were taking part in the Hastings Fish and Chip Run. Most of the vehicle had travelled to Hastings from the Robertsbridge area.

Kevin Boorman was on hadn to capture these photographs of the event.

