Vintage tractors roll into town for Hastings Week

A group of onlookers gathered to welcome the tractors and their drivers who were taking part in the Hastings Fish and Chip Run. Most of the vehicle had travelled to Hastings from the Robertsbridge area.
Kevin Boorman was on hadn to capture these photographs of the event.
1.
Hastings Week 2021: Tractor & Fish 'n' Chip Run. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-211014-082357001
2.
Hastings Week 2021: Tractor & Fish 'n' Chip Run. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-211014-082407001
3.
Hastings Week 2021: Tractor & Fish 'n' Chip Run. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-211014-082334001
4.
Hastings Week 2021: Tractor & Fish 'n' Chip Run. Photo by Kevin Boorman. SUS-211014-082324001