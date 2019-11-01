View these stunning pictures from Staplecross Bonfire

Bonfire societies enjoyed a great night at Staplecross last weekend despite a night of torrential rain. The event raised money for local charities and good causes.
This gallery of amazing bonfire pictures captured by Jonathan and Briony Rudd Photography should get people in the mood for bonfire celebrations at Battle which take place on Saturday November.
