View proposals to ‘transform’ Bexhill town centre

East Sussex County Council, working with Rother District Council, is carrying out a consultation on improvement options for the London Road area.

Members of the public are being asked to share their views on two options for traffic management and improvements to public space for Town Hall Square and proposals for the junctions of Buckhurst Place and Sackville Road, and Beeching Road and London Road.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “We have a great opportunity to improve the London Road area to make the public space more attractive and safer for residents and visitors, as well as supporting the economy by encouraging more people to visit the town.

“It’s important that the improvements we make deliver the greatest benefits and, while we are working closely with Rother District Council on the proposals, we want to get as much feedback from the local community as possible to help us finalise plans.”

There are two options for Town Hall Square, both requiring changes to the current parking arrangements.

The county council said one proposal is the the removal of the current gyratory system around Memorial Gardens and introduction of a new priority junction in order to create a larger, enhanced public space.

The other option involves the retention of the current gyratory system and introduction of wider footpaths and new zebra crossing at the southern end of London Road

The county council said the proposal for the junction of Beeching Road and London Road includes a mini-roundabout to improve traffic management, and resurfaced pavements.

The proposal for the junction of Buckhurst Place and Sackville Road includes installing a mini-roundabout, making the existing temporary pavement widening permanent and improving the street scene.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, Rother District Council portfolio holder for economic development and regeneration, said: “Having identified this as an area in need of improvement, we are delighted to be able to work with East Sussex County Council to address the condition and appearance of the street scene and make it a more welcoming place for visitors and residents.

“This consultation is an opportunity for Rother residents and businesses to give their views and help shape plans, and I would encourage everyone to take a look at the proposals and have their say.”

The scheme is being funded using Local Growth Fund (LGF) money secured through the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) together with Community Infrastructure Levy funding.

For more information about the proposals and to take part in the consultation visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/london-road-bexhill.

The public consultation closes on Friday, December 10.

1. Town Hall square Option B plans SUS-210112-111307001 Photo Sales

2. Buckhurst Place - Sackville Road plans SUS-210112-111255001 Photo Sales

3. Buckhurst Place in Bexhill. SUS-210112-140159001 Photo Sales

4. Buckhurst Place/London Road in Bexhill. SUS-210112-140213001 Photo Sales