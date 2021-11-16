View pictures of local people and organisations taking part in Bexhill Remembrance Sunday Parade

Wreaths and poppies were laid at the war memorial. Bexhill resident and photographer Lee Floyd, who shoots for a London agency, captured these fantastic pictures of the event.
1. Service of Remembrance
Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-103951001
Photo: B3214_Lee Floyd / Avalon.Red
2. Service of Remembrance
3. Service of Remembrance
4. Service of Remembrance
