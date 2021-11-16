View pictures of local people and organisations taking part in Bexhill Remembrance Sunday Parade

Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-104057001

Local people and groups joined with armes services veterans at Bexhill on Sunday for a Remembrance Parade through the town and seafront.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:08 pm

Wreaths and poppies were laid at the war memorial. Bexhill resident and photographer Lee Floyd, who shoots for a London agency, captured these fantastic pictures of the event.

1. Service of Remembrance

Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-103951001

Photo: B3214_Lee Floyd / Avalon.Red

2. Service of Remembrance

Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-103939001

Photo: B3214_Lee Floyd / Avalon.Red

3. Service of Remembrance

Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-103928001

Photo: B3214_Lee Floyd / Avalon.Red

4. Service of Remembrance

Veterans and the Community of Bexhill during the Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial, Bexhill, East Sussex, UK on November 14 2021. Lee Floyd SUS-211116-104130001

Photo: B3214_Lee Floyd / Avalon.Red

