View pictures of Hastings Miniature Railway lit-up Christmas special

Hastings Miniature Railway is running Christmas Special trains during the build up to the big day.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:13 pm

The first Christmas specials ran this weekend Trains are lit up and Christmas music will be played. They will be hauled by three steam locomotives. Trains will run on Friday December 10, Saturday 11, Friday 17, Saturday 18, Sunday 19, Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 and Friday 24 (when the last train will be 7.10pm). Tickets are £3.50 per person and there will be complimentary hot mice pies, non-alcoholic mulled wine and fruit shutes supplied.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman and Hastings Miniature Railway.

