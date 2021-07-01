View pictures of Classic cars on show at Bexhill

Bexhill 100's Vintage Car Show, 26/6/21. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210627-162120001

Classic cars lined up along Bexhill seafront last Sunday when the Bexhill 100 Club held a Vintage Car Show.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:07 am

The event, scaled down due to Covid, saw 30 shining examples of classic cars from years gone by. It was dedicated to club member Ernie Eldridge’s wife Penny, who died late last year.

Bexhill man Derek Canty, who took these pictures, said: “Thankfully the rain held off on Sunday and hopefully next year’s event will be back to full strength with even more gleaming memories of the motoring world.”

Bexhill 100's Vintage Car Show, 26/6/21. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210627-162150001

Bexhill 100's Vintage Car Show, 26/6/21. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210627-162140001

Bexhill 100's Vintage Car Show, 26/6/21. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210627-162200001

Bexhill 100's Vintage Car Show, 26/6/21. Photo by Derek Canty Ernie Eldridge SUS-210627-162017001

