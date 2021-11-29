View pictures from Heart of Sidley festive celebrations and Christmas lights switch on

The high street festive lights were switched on outside the New Inn Pub at 4.30pm bye much loved Heart of Sidley mascot Sid and Bexhill Mayor Cllr Paul Plim whilst Uncle Bumble entertained the crowd. Many thanks go to the wide range of local organisations who support the funding of the festive lights through their sponsorship. This year’s sponsors are Hastings Direct, Colours Ltd, Pharmacy Requirements, Rother District Council, Carroll’s Greengrocer and Carroll’s Florist, Premier Stores Sidley, Printstation, Dale Saunders Ltd, Moore and Saunders, Sidley Cricket Club, Sidley Village Butchers, Corner Coffee and Bakehouse, Freedom Church and Pigs ‘n Banquets. Pictures by Frank Copper.