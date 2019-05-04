Verbally aggressive man escorted off bus by police in Hastings

Police were alerted to a verbally aggressive man on a bus in Hastings.

A Sussex Police spokesman said today that officers were alerted to the man by a bus driver.

They said the man was being verbally aggressive over a bus ticket on the number 2 bus in Queens Road, Hastings.

The bus ticket was invalid, but he would not get off the bus, they said.

The incident happened at around midday yesterday (May 3).

The spokesman confirmed officers escorted the man off the bus, who ‘went on his way’. No arrests were made, they added.

The bus was delayed due to the disruptive passenger, Stagecoach said on Twitter. The bus company apologised for the inconvenience.

