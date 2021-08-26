Urgent search for missing teenager who may be in Hastings

Police are urgently searching for a missing teenager who may be in the Hastings area.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 2:23 pm

Angel Cramp, 17, was last seen on Sunday (August 22) in Hastings town centre, where she is believed to be sleeping rough in a tent.

Officers believe she could also be in Margate, Kent.

Angel is white, with brown hair worn in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a grey jumper with black stripes and Mickey Mouse on the front and black Chicago Bulls sliders, according to police.

Angel Cramp. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210826-141612001

Anybody who has seen Angel or has any information which could lead to her whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1454 of 22/08.