Urgent search for missing teenager who may be in Hastings

Angel Cramp, 17, was last seen on Sunday (August 22) in Hastings town centre, where she is believed to be sleeping rough in a tent.

Officers believe she could also be in Margate, Kent.

Angel is white, with brown hair worn in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a grey jumper with black stripes and Mickey Mouse on the front and black Chicago Bulls sliders, according to police.

Angel Cramp. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210826-141612001