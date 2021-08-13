Urgent search for missing St Leonards woman
Lisa White, 48, was last seen at an address in St Leonards around 4pm today (Friday, August 13) and there is serious concern for her welfare.
She is white, approximately 5ft 2ins in height, of slim build and with dark, shoulder-length hair.
When last seen she was wearing a dark red skirt and a grey top, and was travelling on foot.
Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 932 of 13/08.