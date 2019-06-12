UPDATE: Bexhill family reunited with missing dog

A Bexhill family has been reunited with their missing dog.

Five-month-old Benito had slipped his harness on Monday evening (June 10) while being walked on Barrack road, in Bexhill.

Benito is said to be a very timid dog SUS-191206-174210001

Following reported sightings of the Shiba Inu near St Peter’s Park Retirement Village, owners Alex and Ellie set up a cage filled with their belongings in the home’s grounds, in the hope their scent may attract Benito.

They returned to the cage early this morning (Thursday, June 13) to find Benito sitting nearby.

Alex thanked members of the public who helped in the search for Benito, and thanked the Observer for issuing an appeal.