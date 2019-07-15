Uncollected rubbish causing a potential health hazard in picturesque Hastings Old Town twitten

Residents of a Hastings Old Town twitten have complained that uncollected rubbish is attracting flies and creating an eye-sore.

People living in the middle of Old Humphrey Avenue, close to All Saints Church, say that rubbish collection crew start at each end of the avenue, which runs up a flight of steps, but overlook four or five houses in the middle. They say this is an ongoing issue.

One resident said: “Neighbours have contacted the council individually to raise the issue. Their waste was then collected but other rubbish bags which clearly need to be collected were ignored.

“Flies have been buzzing around the rubbish bags, in the hot weather, even though the sacks are in the seagull proof bags.

“Walkers and visitors use the Avenue all the time as a point of access to Hastings Country park and it creates a bad impression.

One resident reported the issue on Tuesday and her rubbish was still there at the weekend.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “The issue of failed waste collection for a few of the households in Old Humphrey Avenue has been looked into.

“There will be no repeat of this problem and the crews will be monitored by both Biffa as the waste contractor, and council staff. In the meantime, any missed waste that is still present will be collected immediately. We can only apologise for this waste collection problem and assure residents that this will stop immediately.”