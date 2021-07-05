TV star pays a visit to Hastings Pier to launch new initiative

The Queen of Channel 4’s Gogglebox and ITV’s 100 Years Younger in 21 Days joined National Piers Societies local corporate member, business and community Champion Brett McLean for the launch.

The Pier Passport which has been created by the National Piers Society features all 61 of the UK’s seaside Piers and contains an image, technical data and space for notes about each pier.

Brett said: “This is a wonderful addition for anyone who is planning to take a staycation this year, a wonderful asset to help support the coastal tourism industry and in particular Piers that are entertainment, hospitality and retail focused.”

Hastings Pier TV reality star SUS-210507-095011001

For further information on how you can obtain your Pier Passport please visit www.piers.org.uk.