TV reality star joins Hastings young people to raise funds for homeless shelter

Local young people from the National Citizen Service’s blue team held a fund raising cake sale on Hastings Pier during Pride Day to raise money for the Snowflake Homeless Shelter project.

Headed by group leader Callum Gladstone, their efforts raise £115.53 for the Snowflake Homeless Shelter project.

Special guests who came along to support the group of teenagers included Bafta, NTA award winner Sandra Martin best known for her appearances on the hit reality television show Gogglebox and her manager, local business leader Lord Brett McLean.

Callum said: “We are so thankful to Sandra, Brett and Hastings Pier for supporting our fundraising effort.”

National Citizenship Service is a programme open to all teenagers aged 15-17. It helps to teach young people new skills and improve their confidence, as well as getting them involved with projects to helkp support the local community.

The Snowflake Shelter provides supervised overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough in Hastings and St Leonards during the extreme winter months from the end of November to mid-March.

The Trust is funded entirely by voluntary donations and income from grant-making bodies.

A spokesperson said: “We see this project as another way of reaching many who live ‘life on the fringe’.

“It does much more than provide comfort and shelter on bitterly cold nights; it could be the start of a new life.”

