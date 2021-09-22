Tributes to 1066 Gigawatts musician Charlie Cordell, 42, following sudden death

Charlie Cordell SUS-210922-125702001

Charlie Cordell, who lived in Hurst Green, near Etchingham, founded the band 1066 Gigawatts with Mark Rodrigues and Tyler White.

His sister, Claire, said he died suddenly at home on September 2.

Claire said: “Charlie had always been into music. His father, Phil Cordell, was a platinum disc selling, multi-instrumentalist and released records with Mowest(Motown) among others.

“Charlie began playing guitar in earnest at around 11. He went on to form his own bands and even helped initiate and headlined a festival at Pevensey Castle.

“He was a rare and natural talent and could pick something up or work something out in moments. Very often people preferred his version of a song to the original.

“Charlie was wonderful, caring and talented. His guitar playing was of immeasurable greatness. He was my fantastic little brother and he will be forever missed.”

A statement from 1066 Gigawatts said: “Charlie founded 1066 Gigawatts in early 2017 with Mark and Tyler following several years playing together in previous band Atlantic.

“When Charlie joined Atlantic, there was an instant spark of connection between us all. Charlie was a very competent special unique guitar player that had been playing since his childhood years, learning much from his father, local multi-instrumentalist artist Phil Cordell.

“We connected over music very spiritually, and this also instantly was a hybrid into a close friendship with us all, in and out of the band.

“It wouldn’t matter how big an audience was we were playing to, we all enjoyed listening to each other play and the sound of us all collaborating. Charlie was a very kind person to us all and always of a cheery and humorous demeanour.

“1066 Gigawatts regularly proudly played one of Charlie’s father’s self-penned songs that was recorded in 1972 by Hayden Wood as a highlight of their set.

“We are very upset and hugely saddened, however also realise how lucky we were to spend that time with Charlie as a fellow musician and very good friend.”