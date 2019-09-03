Tributes paid to former Hastings councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Hastings councillor after he died peacefully at his home in St Leonards last week.

Andrew Cartwright served two terms as the Labour councillor for Gensing Ward from 2002 to 2006 and again from 2007 until 2018, when he stepped down due to deteriorating health.

Andrew was born in Stockport in 1954 and attended Hull University where he read history and politics. He worked as a librarian and for the post office before moving to Hastings in 1988, when he worked for Barclays Commercial Services as a systems security administrator.

During his time as a councillor, as well as serving his constituents, Andrew made a significant contribution to the work of the regulatory committees including Planning, Licensing and Environment and Safety, and Audit Committees. Andrew also led the work of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee (the committee that holds the Council’s Cabinet to account) as both chairman and vice-chairman for five years, before becoming the Lead Councillor for Corporate Services in 2013.

As Lead Councillor Andrew led work that is continuing to benefit the council and residents today, including: bringing together most staff into one main office and introducing modern working practices; improvements to our customer service offer via the Community Contact Centre; and launching the council’s digital journey which has led to an improved website and the My Hastings online customer portal.

Councillor Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “Andrew played an enormously valuable role on the council. As a councillor, and as a cabinet member, his forensic approach to policy and problem-solving contributed enormously to many initiatives and was particularly useful in the Corporate and Administrative Services portfolio that he held as a cabinet member.

“He was astute, well-informed, and often witty, which made him a pleasure to work with, and meant that both I and Jeremy Birch before me, as leaders, could trust his judgement and his ability to understand and develop his cabinet portfolio.

“It’s so sad that we’ll no longer be able to benefit from his skills, ability and personality. I will miss him, as a colleague, a councillor, and as a friend.“

Andrew is survived by his partner Georgiana de Lussy. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 13 at Hastings Crematorium at 1.15pm.