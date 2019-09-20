Toploader to perform Hastings gig in aid of children’s charity

British rock band Toploader will be performing a charity gig in Hastings next year.

The mutli-platinum selling musicians will play at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday, February 1, raising money for Charity for Kids.

They will be supported by Hastings’ own band The Rockitmen at the special charity event.

Charity for Kids was established in 2011 to provide help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children – and their families – across Hastings and Rother.

Toploader’s performance will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Onka’s Big Moka, which sold over two million copies and remained in the Top 5 of the UK album chart for over six months, earning them four Brit Award nominations.

The album featured a string of top 20 singles including global hit Dancing In The Moonlight, which spent over a year in European Airplay Charts, and the critically acclaimed fans’ favourite Achilles Heel.

To celebrate the landmark birthday Toploader are due to release a brand new EP, called Be Right Here, later this year and will be showcasing new material at upcoming shows along with the hits from Onka’s Big Moka.

The Rockitmen are a group of professional musicians often considered as one of the best party bands in the region. They have supported Slade, The Real Thing, Nick Van Ede, Cutting Crew, Andy Bell of Erasure, Bucks Fizz and many others.

Tickets to the charity concert are £22.50 and can be purchased here.

For more information about Charity for Kids, visit http://charityforkids.co.uk/.