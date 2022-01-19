Top fish expert in Hastings to teach people how to cook up the local catch

Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival 2019 CJ Jackson SUS-190622-134956001

CJ Jackson has been the CEO of Billingsgate Seafood School since 2005.

She has written a number of books specialising in seafood and seasonal produce including: Leiths Fish Bible and Billingsgate Market Cookbook.

She has also held workshops at both the Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival and The Midsummer Fish Festival.

She will be running two 90 minute workshops at The Classroom On The Coast, based at the Stade in Hastings Old Town.

They take place on Wednesday February 9 and Wednesday March 16. The cost is just £20 per workshop plus the price of the fish.

C J Jackson said: “It covers information about the catch and how to prepare and cook the fish to perfection, using my own simple and easy recipes. People will then be able to take the fish to enjoy as supper.

“All my sessions are informal and informative and aim to give people confidence to cook more seafood.

To book call 07774 223016 or mail [email protected]