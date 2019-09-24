Thomas Cook employees offered free passes at Hastings, Bexhill and Rye leisure centres

A gym has offered complimentary week-long guests passes to Thomas Cook employees following the collapse of the travel company.

Freedom Leisure said the passes can be redeemed at any of their Hastings and Rother sites – Summerfields Leisure Centre, Bexhill Leisure Centre, Bexhill Leisure Pool, Falaise Leisure Centre, Helenswood Sports Centre and Rye Sports Centre.

In a Facebook post, the company said: “We are saddened to hear of the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook and can only imagine how worried the employees must be over their future.

“If you would like to work out some of those frustrations or just chill out in the sauna while you digest the news then we welcome you.

“Pop down to any of our Hastings and Rother sites and collect a complimentary one week guest pass. Just bring proof of your employment.

“It’s a small gesture but we want you to know we are thinking of you at this time.”

The collapse of Thomas Cook meant that 150,000 people were left stranded abroad, with the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority launching the biggest-ever peacetime operation to get them home, and more than 9,000 people in the UK losing their jobs.