This is why the Hastings West Hill Lift reopening has been delayed

The West Hill Lift. SUS-200715-065537001

Hastings Borough Council announced today (Monday, August 16) that the 130-year-old funicular railway, which connects the Old Town to Hastings Castle and Smugglers Adventure, will remain closed due to work on the attraction taking longer than expected.

The West Hill Lift was closed last October due to a technical problem.

It had reopened just three months earlier after being shut since July 2019 because it needed work on its main drive wheel.

The wheel was scheduled to be returned to the top station on Hastings West Hill in February last year.

But that was the day after Storm Ciara and wind speeds were still far too high for the crane to lift the wheel back in place.

It was eventually lifted into place by a crane in March last year but the Covid-19 pandemic struck and the council was unable to reopen the attraction, which first opened in 1891.

A council spokesman said: “Our contractors are currently working on the West Hill Lift, but this is taking longer than expected.

“It’s a unique piece of equipment, and really needs a lot of tender loving care. We do understand everyone’s frustration at its continued closure.