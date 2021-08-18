This is why the air ambulance landed in Hastings Alexandra Park
Police have today said why the air ambulance landed in Alexandra Park yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 17).
Officers were called to an address in Mount Pleasant Road.
Paramedics were also sent to the scene.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, at 3.10pm on August 17.
“A man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment to a self-inflicted injury.
“No offences have been identified.”
The air ambulance was seen landing in Alexandra Park at around 3.45pm yesterday.
A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said it landed to assist paramedics already at the scene of yesterday’s incident.