This is why hairdresser for The Spice Girls, Kylie and Rita Ora was in St Leonards

His team also took over the London Road salon of Urban Hair & Beauty for the day to create the looks for the models before they went in front of the cameras.

Paul - aka Percy of the popular Percy & Reed salon and styling brand - has more than 20 years’ experience looking after the hair of stars such as The Spice Girls, Sugababes, Kylie, Bjork, Will Young, Ellie Goulding, and Rita Ora.

As one of the world’s top session stylists he regularly jets around the planet capturing famous faces in iconic places, but for this latest Percy & Reed shoot he opted to feature St Leonards.

Paul Percival outside urban hair with owner Toni Dorling and stylists Amber Webster and Warren Wilde

He said: “We discovered St Leonards over a year ago, and now we are hooked. We love the architecture, the overall relaxed vibe of the town, and the friendly locals. There are so many great places to eat out, the sunsets on the beach are breathtaking, and the local entrepreneurial businesses are flourishing.

“Toni Dorling, the owner at Urban Hair kindly offered us the use of her salon for the day while we created the looks for the photo shoot. This summed up St Leonards for us – so welcoming, friendly, and a town you can’t wait to visit again and again.”

Toni said: “It was a fantastic experience to have Paul and his team prepping models for his shoot in St Leonards last week – we were absolutely delighted to have been able to help and be a part of the day.”