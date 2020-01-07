This is why a film unit is in Hastings today

It has been confirmed locally that the BBC is filming in Hastings today for a new political thriller called Roadkill to be aired later this year.

Filming units have taken over parts of the Pelham car park on the seafront.

The Pig’s Palace pub, at White Rock, Hastings, has confirmed that it is for Roadkill and commented on its Facebook Page “We have film crew, actors and actresses all day.”

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “We have confirmed with the location manager that it is a BBC Drama which will be aired in 2020. We aren’t able to say any more.”

The Observer is still waiting for official confirmation from the BBC that the filming is for Roadkill.

The four-part fictional drama, written by David hare (Collateral, White Crow) sees Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory cast as the Prime Minister and Hugh Laurie as a self-made, charismatic politician Peter Laurence.

The BBC in its promotion for the series, says: “Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

“However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?”

David Hare says: “The casting of Roadkill illustrates the extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble.”

