This is who Sussex’s ‘mystic meerkats’ are backing to win the Euro 2020 final

The meerkats at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have got all their predictions right for England’s games so far and are backing Gareth Southgate’s men once again.

A spokesperson for the park said, “What started off as a bit of fun as part of the park’s enrichment programme has snowballed into a big buzz around the mob.

“First, they predicted England would win against Germany, then Ukraine and then Denmark.

“Now they’ve predicted another win for England against Italy – the first major football tournament win for the men’s team since 1966.”

Deputy managing director Cassie Poland said, “The atmosphere and buzz around the meerkats is amazing.

“At the park we’ve been so impressed by England’s performances and team spirit so it’s been great to get behind the squad and show our support.

“It’s been a difficult 15 months for many of our visitors, staff and for the park so it’s been brilliant to see the smiles on people’s faces and the great atmosphere that’s come from the mystic meerkats’ predictions and then England’s results.”

Drusillas Park's new meerkat pups Kane and Sterling. SUS-210907-104452001

The park’s meerkats, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Tamu and new pups Kane and Sterling, made the prediction while Apollo, Buzz and Tyson watched from the sidelines.

England were backed by the meerkats after the group went to the bucket with the country’s flag on the front.

The spokesperson said, “It was a clear England win.

“The mystic meerkats are backing the Three Lions and are sure that it really is coming home.

The mystic meerkats at Drusillas Park. SUS-210907-104125001

“They haven’t been wrong yet so all eyes will be on the final on Sunday.”

Although it might seem a strange activity for meerkats, the predictions are part of the zoo’s enrichment programme which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways.

The activities encourage them to think and work for their food as they would in the wild.

Head keeper Sophie Leadbitter said, “The whole zoo team can’t wait to see what England can do against Italy on Sunday.

“The meerkats are on a roll and Gareth Southgate’s squad have done amazingly so far.