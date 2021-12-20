This is where in Hastings you can get a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for just £5

A Christmas dinner, with turkey roasties, pigs in blankets, sprouts, carrots and even a Yorkshire pud will cost you a fiver.

It is part of the store’s £5 main meal deals, which also include a chunky steak pie, with mash and mushy peas and a large cheeseburger and chips.

Also on offer for £5 are large breakfasts, including veggie and vegan.

As a bonus kids eat free with one free kid’s meal with any adult meal costing £4.50 or more.