This is when you can see magical Christmas light show at Westfield

The light show, which has been put on by village residents for many years, raises money for St Michael’s Hospice.

Celebrities from TV’s Gogglebox and Storage Hunters will be taking part in the switch-on ceremony at 6pm on December 1. They will be joined by 91-year-old Westfield resident Ken Munday, who has been running the lights since 1975.

There will be a few other surprises, including a snow machine.

Westfield Christmas Lights SUS-211125-100852001

St Michael’s Hospice Fundraising Team Manage Rebecca Futrall said: “We cannot wait to see what Westfield have in store for their Christmas lights display in aid of the Hospice this year. Their ongoing support means so much to the whole Hospice team and there is a real buzz of excitement around the building, with plans being made to enjoy a trip out to the village.

Since beginning their fundraising for the Hospice in 2005, the local community have raised an incredible £93,743.62 to help the Hospice continue to provide its free services to those who need it throughout Hastings and Rother. We are extremely grateful for their continued support.

“Every year St Michael’s Hospice is bowled over by the kindness and support shown to them from the community of Westfield, who work tirelessly to put on a fantastic display of Christmas lights for Hastings and Rother and further afield, to enjoy in the run up to Christmas.

“With the light display sadly being put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, the community of Westfield have planned an extravaganza of Christmas lights this year, starting on Wednesday 1st December at 6pm and the Hospice team are incredibly thankful for their continued support.”

The lights will be available to view until Friday December 31.

To make an online donation in support of Westfield Lights, visit their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/WestfieldChristmasLights2021.