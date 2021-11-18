This is when late night Christmas shopping is taking place at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Mega Week is also returning for Hastings shoppers, with participating stores open until 7pm every evening from Monday 20th December until Christmas Eve when they close at 4pm for Christmas.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “We haven’t had late night shopping since 2019, as we went into lockdown over the Christmas period last year.’

“We want people to shop local and support our stores as much as possible, and this is another way to make it more convenient and accessible for the community.’

Santa arrival and Christmas lights switch-on at Priory Meadow 2016. SUS-161118-101425001

“It’s also a great way to beat the queues, avoid the weekend rush, and shop amongst some sparkle with our Christmas lights and 35ft tree setting a festive atmosphere.”

Primark, Waterstones, The Works, H&M and Marks and Spencer are just a few of the stores you can enjoy shopping at during this joyful season. PizzaExpress is also open until 10.30pm for you to devour a festive feast once you’re all shopped out. Individual store times may vary.

These are the dates for Christmas and New Year opening:

December:

Thursday 2: 9am to 7pm

Thursday 9: 9am to 7pm

Thursday 16: 9am to 7pm

Thursday 23: 9am to 7pm

Monday 20: 9am to 7pm

Tuesday 21: 9am to 7pm

Wednesday 22: 9am to 7pm

Thursday 23: 9am to 7pm

Christmas Eve: 9am to 4pm

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 10am to 4pm

Monday 27: 10am to 4pm

Tuesday 28: 10am to 4pm

Wednesday 29: 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday 30: 9am to 5.30pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am to 4pm

January:

New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm

Sunday 2: 10am to 4pm