This is what Sussex residents had to say about Prince Harry and Meghan ‘stepping down’

Sussex residents have reacted to the news that Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘stepping down’ from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit the headlines this week after announcing on Wednesday (January 8), that they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan visiting the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven last year. Picture: Peter Cripps

According to a statement from the royals, released on their social media channels, the couple have made the decision after ‘many months of reflection and internal discussions’ and plan ‘to carve out a progressive new role within this institution’.

They said they plan to ‘work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’ and will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

According to national newspaper reports, the rest of the royal family were surprised by the announcement, and the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen and the Duke of Sussex himself have been working with royal aides and the Government to come up with a fast solution while Meghan returned to Canada to be with her son Archie.

This newspaper invited residents to have their say on the news in a poll – and the results are in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit in Chichester last year. Picture: Steve Robards

At the time of this story being published on our website, 1,291 people had voted in the poll.

Forty-seven per cent of people said they did not support the royal couple’s decision, while 40 per cent said they supported the decision. Seventeen per cent of people said they were not interested in the monarchy.

Residents have also reacted to the news on social media. Responding on the Chichester Observer Facebook page, Katie Payne said: “In a world where life is too short and full of so much hate, I wish them both every happiness x”

While Laura Mitir said: “They should step down renounce their titles give back the nearly 3million of taxpayers money used to refurbish their now part time house and go it alone no tax funded security no state funded money they can’t have their cake and eat it.”

Worthing Herald readers also took to Facebook to express their views. Pamela Clarke said: “Its such a shame but i do think their titles and funding should be taken away.

“After all if we give up our jobs we lose any extras. They must pay for their own security now as well.

“I do think they have been very short sighted. Invictus is nothing without him and he is nothing without his royal title.

“Its charities that he supports that will suffer. You can’t have your cake and eat it Harry.”

In contrast, Terri Shanks said: “Harry never asked for this life, he was born into it and lost his mother when he was just 12 due to the hounding of the press. Totally respect him for making this stand, finally making his own choices in life and protecting his wife and child.”