The event will be held in Alexandra Park on Sunday, October 10.

During that time, a temporary road closure will be in place at Dordrecht Way from 10am to 3pm.

A diversion route will be in place for drivers via Lower Park Road, Bethune Way, St Helens Road and vice-versa.

1. Hastings Race for Life 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-191006-094005001 Photo Sales

2. Hastings Race for Life 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-191006-093954001 Photo Sales

3. Hastings Race for Life 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-191006-093942001 Photo Sales

4. Hastings Race for Life 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-191006-093931001 Photo Sales