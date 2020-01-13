This is what drivers on Hastings seafront will be facing as they start the week

Drivers can expect delays on the busy A259 Hastings seafront road as they start the week with roadworks in full force.

Traffic lights with a single lane system are in place as gas works are carried out along the seafront.

Engineers have dug a deep trench near Pelham Crescent as the work continues.

The road works, which have also see the bus stop outside Iceland, by the fountain, put out of action, are set to be in place until February 17.

