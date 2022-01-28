This is what a two bedroomed flat on Hastings seafront will cost you

The property, at Eversfield Place, is a two double-bedroomed ground floor flat offering unobstructed sea views. It has a bright lounge with tall ceilings and a large bay window.

It also has a well equipped kitchen with a range of appliances. Bedroom 1 has some built in storage and is set to the rear of the property overlooking a ground floor courtyard. Bedroom 2 is also a double room with a wooden floor.