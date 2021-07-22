This is the number of Hastings and Rother residents ‘pinged’ in the week ending July 14

In the week ending July 14 – the most recent NHS data available – 615 people received ‘contact tracing alerts’.

The 615 people notified is the highest weekly tally according to available data dating back to the week ending January 27, 2021.

The week before, ending July 7, 567 were ‘pinged’, according to the NHS.

Hundreds of Hastings and Rother residents have been told to isolate by the NHS Covid App

In Rother for the same period 582 were ‘pinged’. The previous week it was 472.

Alerts are sent via the app to users who have been in ‘close contact’ with someone who has tested positive for covid-19.

The Government said ‘close contact’ is based on an algorithm but generally means a user has been within two meters of someone with covid for 15 minutes or more.