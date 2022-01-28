This is how you can get free beer in Sussex this weekend
Sussex brewery Harveys is holding its fourth Beer Swap this weekend.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:20 am
It is offering visitors to the Brewery Shop, in Lewes, the chance to bring in any single full bottle or can of beer and swap it for a 500ml bottle of Sussex Best Bitter.
The beers don’t have to be from Harvey’s. Maybe you received some beer not to your liking at Christmas or you have an out of date beer at the back of your cupboard.
The offer is open on Friday January 28 and Saturday 29. Over 18’s only and one single bottle or can swap per person.
For more details contact the shop at [email protected] or call 01273 480217. The shop is open from 10am - 5pm and is situated in Cliffe High Street.