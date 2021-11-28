This is how shoppers at Priory Meadow in Hastings can give gifts to poorly children at Christmas

They are encouraging shoppers to purchase a Christmas gift for the children cared for by Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, which supports 300 children in the South East, 60 of whom are in East Sussex, all of whom are unlikely to reach adulthood.

Their Community Nursing Team visit families at home, taking children out to explore their local community or simply giving tired families and carers the chance to take a well-earned break.

Shoppers can select a tag from the tree located outside M&S, purchase a suitable gift, then take the gift and tag to Kids Stuff Toys, who are kindly hosting the collection point.

The present cannot be gift wrapped. It does however need to be new and not perishable.

Shopping Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “We are so passionate about this initiative with our wonderful charity partner. Each year the generosity of our shoppers exceeds our expectations, and we receive hundreds of gifts for the children. The Giving Tree has been live for just a week and already we have been overwhelmed by the kindness from the Hastings community.”

The shopping centre management team will arrange for the gifts to be presented to Chestnut Tree House in time for the big day. The last day to drop your presents to Kids Stuff Toys is December 22.

Martin Styring at Chestnut Tree House, said: “A big thank you to everyone at Priory Meadow for their continued support It means families who know they don’t have long together can make precious memories.”