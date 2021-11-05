This is how much a 5-bedroom Hastings townhouse sold for at auction this week
A Hastings townhouse needing improvement was sold at auction on Wednesday (November 3).
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:55 pm
Number 38 Braybrooke Road was among 105 lots under the hammer with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with Just Property, the three-storey building was sold for £290,000 freehold.
Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our bidders could see the potential in this vacant property which had previously been let for many years.
“We considered it ideal for owner-occupation or investment once works have been carried out.”